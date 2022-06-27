Nova Scotians 50+ can book second COVID-19 booster next week

Starting next week, Nova Scotians 50 and older can book a second booster shot appointment at a pharmacy, or get one at a drop-in clinic. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotians aged 50 to 69 will be able to book a second COVID-19 booster late next week, but public health officials say a fall booking could better ward off the disease.

There could be a new vaccine that works better against the Omicron variant of the virus by fall, according to a Monday news release. But people in that age group can book a booster anytime after July 8 long as long as it has been 168 days or more since their last shot of the vaccine.

"Our advice is to wait because the first booster still offers strong protection against severe disease for most people in this age group. COVID-19 activity is currently relatively stable, but we expect that we will have a resurgence later this fall or winter when we typically see surges in respiratory viruses," Dr. Shelley Deeks, the deputy chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

Pharmacy bookings open July 8 and can be made online or by phone during the day at 1-833-797-7772. People don't need appointments for drop-in clinics offering the boost.

