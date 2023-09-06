Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Bruce Guthro remembered as exceptional musician

HALIFAX — Bruce Guthro, a legendary singer-songwriter from Cape Breton whose career spanned four decades and both sides of the Atlantic, has died. He was 62.

Guthro was lead vocalist for the Scottish Celtic rock band Runrig from 1998 until 2018, and he also pursued a solo career in Nova Scotia, turning out seven albums and netting several awards.

A statement from Runrig Wednesday said Guthro died after "a long battle with cancer that has stretched back many years."

"Everyone associated with Runrig is heartbroken at the loss of a dear friend and such a special musical colleague," the social media post reads.

Friend and fellow musician Dave Gunning described Guthro as "the ship's captain" of the East Coast music scene, always keen to pull people together for a good time.

"I used to joke that he was a s--t disturber of the finest kind," Gunning said in an interview. Guthro had a knack for bringing people together, Gunning said, from his pioneering songwriters' circles to large-scale charity events.

Guthro also made a point to encourage up-and-coming East Coast talents, including Gunning's own son Jud.

"It's hard to measure what he's done for us all," Gunning said. "He's touched a lot of us. A lot of us in the music community and beyond have formed deep, real friendships because of Bruce."

His death Tuesday leaves behind "a big hole," in the community, Gunning said. "He just made everybody shine."

Guthro leaves behind his wife, Kim Anderson-Guthro, and two children, Jodi and Dylan Guthro.

"With gold and platinum records, multiple awards across several musical genres, lead roles in rock operas, and his own TV series under his belt, Bruce has enjoyed a diverse and fulfilling career," the singer's website reads.

Over his career, he received nine East Coast Music Awards, three Canadian Radio Music Awards, a SOCAN Award and a Canadian Music Association award.

Story continues

In July, Guthro posted to social media that he would be taking a break from performing due to health concerns.

Pete Wishart, a Scottish National Party member of the U.K. Parliament and Guthro's former bandmate, described him online as "an exceptional singer, musician and songwriter taken far too soon."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press