Nova Scotia shooting: First-hand accounts heard in probe of Canada tragedy

·8 min read
Flowers lay at a crime scene at the side of the Plains Road April 20, 2020 in Debert, Nova Scotia, Canada
Flowers lay at a crime scene at the side of the Plains Road April 2020 in Debert, Nova Scotia

In April 2020, a gunman posing as a police officer went on a shooting spree in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

It left 22 dead, including a pregnant woman, a primary school teacher, a 17-year-old teenager and a police constable. A public inquiry is now looking into how Canada's worst mass shooting unfolded.

First-hand accounts from responding officers, as well as witnesses and experts, have helped paint a picture of a "vindictive" gunman who methodically killed his victims, sometimes setting their homes ablaze and shooting their pets.

But despite the details from their statements, the joint federal and provincial inquiry has left many questions unanswered at the halfway point of its public investigation.

Warning: This story contains disturbing details

The inquiry, which launched in October 2020 amid fierce public pressure, has shed new light on what happened when Gabriel Wortman, a 51-year-old dental technician, went on a 13-hour rampage across some 100km of the Nova Scotian countryside.

Public hearings began in February this year.

Attorney Sandra McCulloch, who represents some of the families of Wortman's victims, told the BBC that, at this point, many are concerned it is not "digging in deeply enough" into the events of 18-19 April 2020.

"They want to know what happened, for the good or for the bad," she said.

In the months since the investigation began, a slew of details have emerged. Here are some of them.

'He has a cop car'

The carnage began on a Saturday evening, in the seaside community of Portapique, which has a year-round population of just about 100 people and 30 homes, no sidewalks, and no street lights.

Thirteen would die in the rural enclave over a 40-minute period, while another nine would be killed the next day.

The first 911 call to police came from the home of Greg and Jamie Blair.

According to inquiry documents, Jamie called 911 at 10:01pm local time on Saturday, to say that a man she identified as "Gabriel" had just shot her husband outside and had parked a fake police car in their driveway.

"There's a police car… it's decked and labelled RCMP, but it's not," she said, according to a transcript of the call.

Wortman then entered the home and killed her in her bedroom while she was on the phone with 911. Her two children, ages 9 and 11, were hidden nearby.

They escaped to their neighbour's home, again calling police at 10:16pm, and repeated that the attacker was driving "a police car".

Despite multiple warnings from witnesses and others about the fake cop car, it was only at 10:17 am the next day - more than 12 hours later - that police posted a public warning about the replica RCMP cruiser on Twitter.

The fake cop car may have helped Wortman avoid detection, police said after the shooting, and the families of some victims have said it caught their loved ones unawares.

Inquiry investigators heard that police wrestled with how to release the image of the vehicle without causing panic and overwhelming 911 services.

Police car believed to have been used by a gunman
Police tweeted that they believed a police car was being used by the gunman

Wortman owned multiple vehicles. Some he set fire to on Saturday night, some were registered under a company name. He also owned more than one decommissioned police car, which created confusion among investigators.

Since the shooting, a moratorium on the sale of surplus police cars has been put in place in Canada.

'I mean, it's a war zone'

The inquiry also heard from the first officers on the scene in Portapique, PC Stuart Beselt and his colleagues, constables Adam Merchant and Aaron Patton, who described the scene as a "warzone".

The police officers had been patrolling different parts of the county and weren't sure what they were heading into as they rushed towards the rural community, following a call from dispatch, barrelling along highways at over 100km/hour.

They arrived at around 10:30 pm, shortly after the call from the Blair children, to the sound of gunshots and the sight of multiple fires burning throughout the community, including the perpetrator's own cottage.

Realising they were dealing with an active shooter the three officers dressed in body armour, armed themselves with carbines - or long guns - and began to look for the gunman on foot. They feared that a search in a police cruiser would have made them vulnerable, they told the inquiry.

They having to use Google Maps on their phones to orient themselves in the pitch-dark woods, finding bodies as they chased the sound of gunfire.

They were the only police on site for some 90 minutes, as RCMP was unable to track officers on site with GPS and there was concern police could accidently shoot each other.

Map of locations of Wortman&#39;s shooting
Map of locations of Wortman's shooting

And there was risk of ambush from the unseen gunman.

They had a close call when they spotted a flashlight in the woods they thought was Wortman's.

In fact, it was a resident, Clinton Ellison. He had gone out looking for his brother, Corrie, only to stumble across his body.

Clinton saw the RCMP flashlight and turned off his own, fearing he'd been spotted.

The three constables also checked on the Blair children who hid with two other who had lost their mother that night.

Leaving them and going after the shooter was "the single hardest decision that we made that night," said PC Patton. The four children were evacuated shortly after midnight.

In the end, the three constables never came face-to-face with Wortman in the four hours they spent in Portapique.

The commission believes he left Portapique using a private dirt track with access to a nearby highway around 10:45 pm local time, evading authorities.

'I wanted to know who we were looking for'

RCMP dog handler Craig Hubley went into work early on Sunday morning, after getting a text message from his sergeant about the active shooting case.

At the command centre were photos of the gunman, and PC Hubley recalled "trying to burn them into my mind's eye".

"I wanted to know who we were looking for," he told the inquiry.

His colleague, Constable Ben MacLeod, had been in Portapique for hours.

PC MacLeod said that by Sunday morning there was speculation that the gunman may have killed himself somewhere in the woods overnight, but this proved wrong.

It's believed he actually spent about six hours overnight in an industrial park in a community about 24km (15 miles) away.

He began his killing spree again sometime between 6:35 am and 9:00 am on Sunday morning in Wentworth, a hamlet about 45km from Portapique. There, he shot Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod and set their home on fire before killing their neighbour Tom Bagley.

There had been a "lull" in the violence overnight but when the emergency calls began to come in once more, "we all knew" the gunman "had gone active again", PC MacLeod said.

More calls soon came in.

The shooting of two more victims - Kristen Beaton and Heather O'Brien - left PC Hubley feeling "defeated... [when it] seemed like we were seconds behind him," he told the inquiry.

Then, as he and PC McLeod stopped to fill their truck at a petrol station, noticed the man who had driven a grey hatchback car parked next to them.

"He was wearing a white t-shirt and he looked very sweaty, very rundown," he recalled. "Like he had...lost a fight or had just finished a big one."

He realised he was staring at the face he had studied that morning. At that moment, the gunman lifted a pistol. He lifted his own weapon and fired multiple rounds.

Five firearms were later discovered in Wortman's car, including an RCMP-issue Smith & Wesson he had taken from one of his victims, RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson.

Wortman did not own a firearms licence and had smuggled some of the weapons across the border from the US, according to inquiry documents.

Who are the victims?

  • Greg and Jamie Blair

  • Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck, and their daughter, Emily Tuck

  • Joy and Peter Bond

  • Lisa McCully

  • Frank and Dawn Gulenchyn

  • Joanne Thomas and John Zahl

  • Corrie Ellison

  • Alanna Jenkins and Sean McLeod

  • Tom Bagley

  • Lillian Campbell

  • Kristen Beaton

  • Heather O'Brien

  • Constable Heidi Stevenson

  • Joseph Webber

  • Gina Goulet

Lessons learned and still to be learned

The inquiry is currently looking into why a province-wide emergency alert, which would have sent warnings to people's phones, radios and televisions, was never sent to warn residents about the danger.

Nova Scotians have questioned the police response, which relied on social media to alert residents of the manhunt for the gunman.

Attorney Ms McCulloch also said that the families she represents are anxious to hear from the gunman's common-law spouse, who was severely beaten by the shooter and physically restrained the first night of the attack after an argument with Wortman.

She was able to escape and fled into the woods, where she hid throughout the night.

Police had initially charged her and two others with unwittingly helping provide the killer with the guns and ammunition but the case was later referred to restorative justice, meaning the charge will be dropped after she completes a government programme.

The move cleared her to testify to the inquiry.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainian man unable to return home offered job on Quebec farm while he waits for war's end

    Yaroslav Zahoruyko only arrived in Canada a few weeks ago, and he is already starting his first job at Quinn Farm, located just west of Montreal, this weekend. "He feels good. He feels strong. He worked at a farm in Ukraine, so it's nothing new for him. He's ready to work," said Roman Selvester, translating for his father-in-law. Zahoruyko is still adapting to his new, unexpected life in Canada and is trying to learn English which, Selvester said, is a bit easier for him to learn than French. Se

  • Baby formula shortage fuels interest in milk banks

    The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it’s a solution to keep their babies fed. (May 13)

  • Putin tells Finland that swapping neutrality for NATO is a mistake

    The two countries said their presidents spoke by phone two days after Finland declared its intention to join the Western alliance. Niinisto's office said he told Putin "how fundamentally the Russian demands in late 2021 aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO and Russia's massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 have altered the security environment of Finland". He said Finland wanted to handle relations with its Russian neighbour in a "correct and professional manner".

  • Putin's rumored mistress and ex-wife hit with sanctions as UK targets his 'shady network'

    "We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin's luxury lifestyle," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • China cites pandemic and withdraws as host of 2023 Asian Cup

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — China withdrew as host of soccer's 2023 Asian Cup on Saturday in the latest cancellation of the country's sports hosting duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asian Football Confederation praised Chinese soccer officials for making “this very difficult but necessary decision in the collective interests of the AFC Asian Cup.” The 24-nation tournament was due to be played in 10 cities in mostly newly built stadiums in June and July of next year. China's withdrawal

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • United States to host Rugby World Cup for first time

    DUBLIN — The United States will stage a Rugby World Cup for the first time after being voted as host of the men's tournament in 2031 and the women's tournament two years later. World Rugby announced host nations for all the World Cups from 2025-33 following a Thursday meeting of its council in Dublin, with Australia also staging back-to-back tournaments in 2027 (men) and 2029 (women). The sport is breaking new ground by moving its most prestigious tournament to North America, with World Rugby re

  • Thomas Chabot named Canada's captain for men's world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot has been named Team Canada's captain for the 2022 men's hockey world championship. Montreal Canadiens right-winger Josh Anderson, New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson as well as Winnipeg Jets centres Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry will be Canada's alternate captains. "It is always special to be able to wear the Maple Leaf, and it is a true honour to be named captain for the world championship," said Chabot. "Josh, Pierre-Luc, Adam and

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven