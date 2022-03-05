Nova Scotia rolls out red carpet for prom celebrating people with disabilities

The crowning ceremony at the Night to Shine prom in Moncton, N.B., in 2019. Nova Scotia is now holding a similar event in Shelburne called Illuminate. (Submitted by Lacewood Studios - image credit)
The crowning ceremony at the Night to Shine prom in Moncton, N.B., in 2019. Nova Scotia is now holding a similar event in Shelburne called Illuminate. (Submitted by Lacewood Studios - image credit)

After two years of waiting to wear her prom dress, Jada Keddy is finally getting to show it off on the red carpet — but not at an average dance.

Keddy is headed to the first Illuminate event in Shelburne, N.S., where the guest list is exclusively people with disabilities.

"It feels amazing. I always wanted to see something like that," Keddy, 19, said recently from her home in Liverpool.

"It doesn't matter if you have a disability … it's all about that each one of us has a heart inside that we know that we're unique."

The Shelburne Fire Hall is being transformed into a fairytale castle for the event on April 9, complete with a red carpet, catered dinner, dance, and professional photography.

At the end of Illuminate, every attendee will be crowned king or queen.

Keddy said that crown represents strength and how she is "unique" in her own way.

"One way that I say about being unique, is saying that you can do anything."

Formal dresses and suits will be provided for anyone who wants one, while hairdressers and makeup artists will help guests get ready. Transportation has been set up for those in Shelburne and Queens counties, but those from further away who want to come are welcome.

But people can also wear whatever they like, whether that's a costume or something they have on hand — like Keddy's black dress with "sunset colours" cascading along the bottom.

Since Keddy graduated in the spring of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into her original prom plans.

While this is the first event of its kind for the province, Keddy attended a similar Night to Shine in Moncton, N.B., a few years ago.

Keddy said although she was a bit worried at first, it was "so much fun," and offered something she'd never seen.

"It's so much different because there's so many other people just like me who just want to have fun, and some of them can't go to school dances," Keddy said.

Pastor Joanne Ozon of Hope Wesleyan Church is organizing Illuminate with the help of a volunteer team, but noted it is a community event and not a church one.

So far they are expecting about 100 people to attend, each of whom will be paired with a volunteer "buddy" for the night to show them around if they don't have their own care person or parent with them.

And Illuminate isn't just a night for young people, Ozon said, since anyone 13 and up is invited. They have seen guests who are middle-aged, while some volunteers are in their 80s.

Ozon said she was inspired to bring the event to life after attending the Moncton event alongside Keddy and her own brother, who has visual and cognitive impairments.

"For me it's an emotional night because they're the ones that's overlooked for so long, especially during the pandemic," Ozon said.

"But the moment they walk the red carpet and the moment that they're crowned king and queen are the two highlights of the night that words can't even describe it. And they just are so full of joy, and that's what we're looking for, just to see the joy and contentment."

There's still room for about 100 more people to attend, Ozon said, but registration forms are due by March 15 so they have time to arrange transportation and other details.

Because they want everyone to be comfortable, Ozon said they're taking sensory issues into account so there won't be flashing lights or loud music.

Her only hope is that everyone walks away feeling like this was "the best night of their life.

"That's why I think that they deserve, as much as anybody else that goes to a prom, a night that I'll never forget."

They have raised about $10,000 so far to cover the costs, but are still looking for financial support to ensure Illuminate can become an annual event.

Ozon said she'd love to see these nights eventually pop up around the province in Halifax or Cape Breton.

