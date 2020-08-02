Nova Scotia reports two new cases of COVID-19, both travel-related

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, both of which are related to travel outside of Canada.

The province said both cases are in the central zone, which includes Halifax, and are in self-isolation.

Public health officials said one of the new cases is connected to two travel-related cases reported on Friday.

Those previous cases were the first since July 15 in Nova Scotia and involved people who had travelled together outside Canada.

The province now has four active cases of COVID-19, but no one is in hospital due to the virus.

Later on Sunday, Nova Scotia Health advised people about two potential COVID-19 exposures in the province since mid-July.

The first took place between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Friday at the playground of the Maritime Muslim Academy in Halifax, the authorities said.

"The advisory is related to an individual(s) who may have been asymptomatic before or experienced mild symptoms that had previously gone unnoticed. The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution," Nova Scotia Health said in a statement.

The agency said anyone potentially exposed to the virus at that location should self-monitor for symptoms, which may appear between now and August 16.

It also warned of an earlier potential exposure on WestJet flight WS 254 that left Toronto at 9:45 p.m. on July 12 and arrived in Halifax just after midnight on July 13.

Nova Scotia Health said passengers in seats A-C in rows 14 through 20 are more likely to have been exposed to the virus.

While the two-week exposure period has ended, the agency said passengers who may have had COVID-19 symptoms between July 12 and July 27 should get tested.

A mandatory mask rule came into effect Friday in most indoor public spaces across Nova Scotia, including businesses and places of worship.

Dr. Robert Strang, the chief medical officer of health, said the measure is necessary to minimize any potential second wave of COVID-19.

Nova Scotia has recorded 1,071 total cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press