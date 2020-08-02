Nova Scotia reports two new cases of COVID-19, both travel-related

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

The province says the cases are related to travel outside of Canada and are in the central zone, which includes Halifax.

Public health officials believe one of the new cases is connected to two infections reported last week.

Those previous cases were the first since July 15 in Nova Scotia and involved people who had travelled together outside Canada.

The province now has four active cases of COVID-19, but no one is in hospital due to the virus.

Officials say the two cases announced today are in self-isolation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 2, 2020.

The Canadian Press