Nova Scotia reports three new deaths related to COVID-19, two hospital admissions

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 today.

Health officials say a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s have died in the Halifax area, while a man in his 90s has died in the province's northern zone, bringing the total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 191.

With two new hospital admissions and no discharges there are 53 people in hospital receiving specialized care in a designated COVID-19 unit, including 12 who are in intensive care.

There are also 128 people who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and tested positive for novel coronavirus, as well as 171 people who contracted the virus while in hospital.

An additional 263 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are also being reported.

Officials have identified 103 new cases in the Halifax area since the last update on Sunday, along with 59 cases in the western zone, 54 in the northern zone and 47 in the eastern zone, which includes Cape Breton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press