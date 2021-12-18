Nova Scotia reports single-day record 426 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

A technician places rapid COVID-19 swabs into a test tube container on Nov. 24, 2020 at Dalhousie University in Halifax. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia is reporting 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, breaking yet another daily case count record this week.

This is the ninth day in a row the province has announced more than 100 new infections. The province announced 394 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There are 296 new cases in central zone, 70 in eastern zone, 35 in northern zone and 25 cases in western zone, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

According to the release, the province will be sharing "abbreviated" COVID-19 updates over the weekend.

There is no new information about hospitalizations. As of Friday, seven people were in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 8,996 tests on Friday.

In light of the jump in cases, the province implemented tighter restrictions on gatherings and businesses Friday. Some bars and restaurants report having to endure staffing challenges with some of them closing temporarily due to employees testing positive.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre said Friday it would be postponing some non-urgent surgeries beginning Monday.

