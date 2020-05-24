Nova Scotia reports one new COVID-19 case on Sunday

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 1,050.

Twelve residents and four staff at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax had active cases of the illness as of Sunday according to the province, as well as one resident at another care facility.

Of the province's 58 COVID-19 deaths, 52 have occurred at Northwood.

Six people in Nova Scotia are in the hospital due to the virus, including three in intensive care. The province says 973 people have recovered.

Premier Stephen McNeil thanked residents for their efforts and patience in a statement on Sunday.

McNeil said the province is making progress towards reopening safely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2020.





