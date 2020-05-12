Nova Scotia cautions 'sustained' improvement needed before restrictions lifted

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's top doctor cautioned that the Atlantic province hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic needs to see more improvement before it can consider easing restrictions.

Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, dampened down expectations Tuesday despite reporting the province's second consecutive day with only one new case of the disease.

"We have had a few good days in the past week with low numbers. and that is good news," Strang said. "But I want to caution ... we are in a long-term situation, and we need to have sustained changes before we can make definitive conclusions."

Nova Scotia is the only province in Canada not to have presented a plan to ease social and physical distancing rules and to reopen its economy. To date, the only change has been an reopening of parks and trails so people can exercise.

Tuesday's new case brought the province's total to 1,020, including 864 people who have recovered. No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 48, including 42 at the Northwood long-term care facility in Halifax.

Strang said the province needs to see a trend of little to no cases for at least two weeks before it can begin a recovery strategy.

Three licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities still have active cases of COVID-19. The vast majority are at the Northwood facility, where 157 residents and eight staff are infected.

One other facility has one staff member with an active case of COVID-19 and another facility has one resident with an active case.

Strang said it is going to take "some time" before the outbreak at Northwood can be considered to be winding down because of the large numbers of people who have been infected.

Still, he said the long-term care facility is being looked at separately in terms of the overall outbreak in the province.

"We continue to look at our community-based cases as the key indicator to informing the timing of our recovery plan," Strang said.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 34,204 negative test results.

Elsewhere in the region, both New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed 261 cases of the illness, including 247 recoveries and three deaths.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 120 in New Brunswick with two active cases and 118 recoveries. Neither of the people with active cases is in the hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press