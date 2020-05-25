Nova Scotia reports one new case of COVID-19; total of 1,051 confirmed cases

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the province to 1,051.

No additional deaths are being reported, leaving the total at 58.

Health officials say just one long-term care home, Northwood in Halifax, has active cases of the virus.

Currently, 12 residents and four staff at the facility have active cases.

The province has recorded 38,458 negative test results, while 974 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Six people are in hospital, with three of those in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press