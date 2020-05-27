Nova Scotia reports one new case of COVID-19, no new deaths

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,053.

There were no new deaths reported today, leaving the province's total at 59.

The vast majority of the deaths, 52, have occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, which currently has 12 residents and four staff with active cases of the virus.

Health officials say seven people are currently in hospital, with three of those patients in intensive care.

A total of 975 people have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

To date, Nova Scotia has recorded 39,441 negative test results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press