Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, leaving the provincial total at 1,056 cases.

Northwood in Halifax is the only licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

It currently has 10 residents and four staff with active cases.

To date, there have been 60 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

Seven individuals are currently in hospital — two of those in intensive care — while 981 people have recovered.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days upon return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press