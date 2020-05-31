Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sunday
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, leaving the provincial total at 1,056 cases.
Northwood in Halifax is the only licensed long-term care home in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.
It currently has 10 residents and four staff with active cases.
To date, there have been 60 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.
Seven individuals are currently in hospital — two of those in intensive care — while 981 people have recovered.
Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days upon return.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2020.
The Canadian Press