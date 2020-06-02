Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19, keeping total at 1,057

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia will reopen its licensed child care centres and family daycare homes June 15, Premier Stephen McNeil announced Tuesday as the province reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the third time in five days.

Child-care centres will open beginning at a minimum 50 per cent capacity and can move up to 100 per cent if they are able to meet public health guidelines for child-care settings. Family daycare homes will open at full capacity.

"All types of facilities will be required to follow strict COVID-19 public health guidelines," said McNeil. "Government will provide (personal protective equipment) and hand sanitizer to licensed facilities for the next six months."

Under the guidelines, all licensed child-care providers will be required to have a plan in place to support reopening. McNeil said each facility will contact families about their specific reopening plans.

McNeil said he realizes some families won't be ready to send their children back to licensed daycares right away. He said their spots will be held and they won't be charged in the interim.

"Operators will continue to receive government funding until September to cover those unused spaces," the premier said. "Our daycares will open slowly and if there are any public health or safety issues we will immediately reassess."

The report of no new cases of the virus keeps the province's total number of confirmed cases at 1,057.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said 992 people have now recovered and their cases are considered resolved.

Strang said the Northwood facility in Halifax remains the only long-term care home in the province with active cases of the virus, affecting three residents and two staff members.

There have been a total of 60 deaths in the province, with the vast majority of those — 53 — having occurred at Northwood. The home is now the subject of a proposed class-action lawsuit because of the high number of fatalities.

Strang said the province has had longstanding work with all long-term care homes on infection control measures when it comes to influenza responses as well as general guidance for other potential outbreaks or other respiratory viruses.

He said that was used to develop a COVID-specific outbreak response protocol.

"I feel we've had a very robust process in place, building on the longstanding work we've done ... in general around outbreak management."

It was also announced Tuesday that people who are tested for COVID-19 will now be given the option to receive their results by email.

The option will be provided to people who visit primary assessment centres, which are the COVID-19 testing locations people are directed to by calling 811.

To date, Nova Scotia has registered 42,861 negative test results.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press