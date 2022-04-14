Nova Scotia reports more than 6,900 new COVID-19 cases over six days

HALIFAX — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia is up again this week, with 6,912 newly identified infections over the past six days.

There have been 14 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and 72 new COVID-19 hospitalizations over the six-day period ending April 11.

The report released today shows an average of 1,152 new COVID-19 cases daily, compared to an average of 998 new daily cases the week before.

Nova Scotia Health says 613 of its staff are currently off work due to COVID-19.

Last week, the province said there were no plans to reinstate the mask mandate despite the rising number of new COVID-19 cases.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang is holding a news conference this afternoon to review the latest data alongside deputy chief medical officer Dr. Shelley Deeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press