Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador each report four new cases of COVID-19

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of them in the province's central region.

As of Sunday, the province was dealing with 88 active cases, though no one was recovering in hospital.

One of the new cases is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada, and the three others remain under investigation.

Premier Stephen McNeil issued a statement saying he was pleased to see the number of new cases dropping on the weekend, with only six new cases reported on Saturday.

"It reflects Nova Scotians' commitment to following public health measures and doing their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"I know it is difficult to be away from family and friends, but I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant and continue our progress in containing the virus."

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said the numbers were improving but warned that COVID-19 was still active in the province.

"I continue to ask for Nova Scotians patience, understanding and co-operation with the new restrictions in place and the public health measures we've been following for months," he said Sunday. "This is what will keep our communities safe."

On Friday, the province extended tighter health restrictions in the Halifax region and Hants County until Dec. 16.

Those restrictions, which stop just short of a full lockdown, were introduced Nov. 24 when health officials reported 37 new cases — 35 in the Halifax area.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19, three of them men who recently returned to the province from Alberta. The fourth case involves a man from the central region who was a close contact of a previous case.

The three travel-related cases include two men in their 40s, one of whom is not from Newfoundland and Labrador, and a third man in his 60s from the central region.

The province now has 30 active cases of COVID-19, though 317 people have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the premiers of all four Atlantic provinces are cautioning against non-essential travel into neighbouring provinces.

All non-essential travel into Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador requires 14 days of isolation. However, residents from those three provinces are not required to self-isolate if they travel to Nova Scotia, though the requirement remains in place for travelers arriving from outside the Atlantic provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.

Michael MacDonald, The Canadian Press