Nova Scotia reports eight new cases of COVID-19, six cases under investigation

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, six of which are under investigation for their origin.

Public health officials say all of the latest cases are in the central zone of the province.

Officials say two cases are connected to previously identified diagnoses, but have not determined the origins of the other six.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, says Saturday's numbers show Nova Scotia's biggest jump in cases in recent months. The number of active cases provincewide now stands at 33.

As of Monday, residents of Halifax and parts of Hants County will be asked to limit social gatherings to five people.

Officials have also released potential exposure warnings for several bars, restaurants and gyms in the Halifax region.

Anyone who was at the Pint Public House between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., or at Julep Kitchen and Cocktails between 5:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., on Nov. 13, is asked to call 811 and arrange for a COVID-19 test.

Anyone who was at Durty Nelly’s between 5 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. or Freeman’s Little New York between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., on Nov. 17, is also asked to call 811 to arrange for a test.

Anyone who was at the Goodlife Fitness locations on Nov. 17 at Halifax Clayton Park between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., or at the Tantallon Westwood location between 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., is asked to monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who was at Bell Aliant on Chain Lake Drive in Halifax on Nov. 15 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. is asked to monitor for symptoms, as is anyone who was at the Halifax Central Library on Nov. 16 between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Finally, shoppers at Sobeys Spryfield on Nov. 18 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. are also asked to monitor for symptoms.

Nova Scotia has had 1,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, including 65 deaths.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press