Nova Scotia reports 8 COVID-19 deaths in latest update

While no longer mandatory in most public spaces, Nova Scotia Health still strongly recommends people wear masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19. (narongpon chaibot/Shutterstock - image credit)

Nova Scotia reported eight COVID-19 deaths in a weekly update on Thursday, six of which are from previous reporting periods, meaning they most likely occurred within the last weeks or months.

Since March 2020, there have been 796 deaths related to the virus.

The province also reported 264 new cases confirmed by PCR tests, a daily average of 38 cases. This is down from the previous reporting period, when there were 391 new cases confirmed by PCR tests.

Nova Scotia Health reported 158 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday. This is a decrease from the previous reporting period when there were 187 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those 158 people:

16 were in hospital for COVID-19 (including 5 people in ICU).

93 were in hospital for something else but have COVID-19.

49 patients contracted COVID-19 after admission.

The IWK Health Centre reported fewer than five hospitalizations on Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health said there were 82 employees off work Wednesday due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, awaiting test results or being exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The IWK reported 20 employees off work due to COVID-19 or isolation requirements on Thursday.

MORE TOP STORIES