Nova Scotia reports 60th COVID-19 related death in the province Saturday

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting one more COVID-19 related death, bringing the provincial total to 60.

The death occurred at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax Regional Municipality.

Premier Stephen McNeil says his thoughts are with those who are mourning at this time.

As public health restrictions are loosened over the next week, McNeil says he is asking all Nova Scotians to continue to respect the rules and follow public health advice.

Nova Scotia has 1,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 978 considered recovered.

Northwood is the only licensed long-term care home in the province with active cases of COVID-19. Ten residents and four staff have active cases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press