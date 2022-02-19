Nova Scotia reports 60 people in COVID-19 designated units on Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting 60 people in COVID-19 designated hospital units on Saturday, including 12 in intensive care. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle/The Associated Press - image credit)

Nova Scotia reported 60 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units, including 12 in intensive care on Saturday.

The age range for people in hospital is 0 to 93 years old, and the median age is 63.

The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges is not provided on weekends.

The province said Friday that 86 per cent of Nova Scotia's population has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 91.7 per cent have had one dose.

Unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 5½ times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Unvaccinated people are also about six times as likely to die of COVID-19 during the Omicron wave than someone who had received a booster dose, based on numbers provided by the province and last updated on Feb. 11.

Nova Scotia: COVID-19 hospitalizations

Since the Omicron wave began on Dec. 8, 76 Nova Scotians have died because of COVID-19.

There are two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

128 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

165 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 1,633 tests on Friday and found 200 new cases of the virus.

There were 91 cases in the central zone, 41 cases in the eastern zone, 33 cases in the northern zone and 35 cases in the western zone

As of Friday, there were an estimated 2,439 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

