Nova Scotia reports 426 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday

HALIFAX — Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 426 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There are 296 cases in the Central Zone, 70 in the Eastern Zone, 35 in the Northern Zone and 25 cases in the Western Zone of the province.

In a statement, officials say that due to the spike in testing and positive cases, they are experiencing delays in follow-up.

They say public health will try to contact anyone confirmed as positive by the lab within 24 hours to provide information on isolation and testing.

All cases are asked to contact their close contacts.

Close contacts, including those who are fully vaccinated, must isolate for 72 hours and then get a lab-based test.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press