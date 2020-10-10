Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, possible exposure on Toronto-Halifax flight

Nova Scotia has identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the province's central zone.

Two of the cases are related to travel outside of Canada, and the third case is a close contact, according to a release from the Department of Health and Wellness. The individuals have been self-isolating.

The release said the cases are not related to an outbreak in New Brunswick.

The positive cases were discovered among 743 tests that were completed by the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Friday.

Nova Scotia now has five known active cases as one person has recovered from the virus. One person remains in hospital in intensive care.

So far, the province has had 100,542 negative test results, 1,092 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

Possible exposure on Toronto-Halifax flight

Nova Scotia Public Health is warning of a possible exposure of COVID-19 on a flight from Toronto to Halifax last week.

Passengers on Air Canada Flight 262 on Sept. 30, which departed Toronto at 9 p.m. and landed in Halifax on Oct. 1 at 12:14 a.m., may be at risk, the health authority said in a news release Saturday.

Passengers in rows 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and seats D, E and F are more likely to have had close contact, the release said. Those passengers are asked to call 811 for advice.

Anyone on the flight who was exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to and including Oct. 15. All passengers should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until that date.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

Despite the increase in cases in New Brunswick, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government said the province has no intention of changing its border protocols as of Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

