Nova Scotia reports 19 straight days with no new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia is reporting 19 consecutive days without a new case of COVID-19.

The province also has no known active cases. The last case was identified on June 9.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 381 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So far, the province has had 53,056 negative test results, 1,061 positive cases and 63 deaths.

Nova Scotia Health Authority

Despite there being no active cases, two people remain in hospital. However, their COVID-19 infections are considered resolved.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following symptoms are asked to visit 811's website to determine if you should go for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats).

cough or worsening of a previous cough.

sore throat.

headache.

shortness of breath.

muscle aches.

sneezing.

nasal congestion/runny nose.

hoarse voice.

diarrhea.

unusual fatigue.

loss of sense of smell or taste.

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause.

MORE TOP STORIES