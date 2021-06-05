Nova Scotia reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

A pharmacist draws a dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and a total of 224 active cases in the province.

There were 13 cases in the central health zone, four in the eastern zone and one in the western zone.

According to a news release, there is limited community spread in the central zone and other areas of the province are being monitored for potential community spread.

The number of people in hospital with the virus dropped by one from Friday's update. There are now 20 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

In the release, Premier Iain Rankin warned against complacency with the province in the first phase of reopening from lockdown.

"We still need to be cautious," he said. "Remember to continue to follow the public health measures and make regular testing part of your routine if you are socializing."

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,065 tests on Friday.

Rotational workers

At Friday's COVID-19 briefing, Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced upcoming changes to testing for rotational workers and incoming passengers at Halifax airport.

Starting Tuesday, rotational workers who have been fully vaccinated will not need to self-isolate upon entering Nova Scotia once certain conditions are met.

Rotational workers with just one dose of the vaccine will be required to self-isolate for a shortened period of at least seven days.

Airport testing

Also starting Tuesday, incoming passengers at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport will be encouraged to take a voluntary COVID-19 PCR test.

Travellers will be given a self-swab kit and instructions on how to use it. Nova Scotia Health staff will be on site between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to help, if necessary.

Travellers can expect their results within 72 hours.

