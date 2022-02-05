Nova Scotia reports 102 people in designated COVID-19 units Saturday

A health-care worker prepares a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during an immunization clinic in Halifax. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)
Nova Scotia reported 102 people in designated COVID-19 units on Saturday — the highest hospitalization number since May 2021.

A news release from the province said there are 14 people in ICU. They range in age from two years old to 95, and the average age is 65.

Of the 102 people in the designated unit, 94 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

Nova Scotia: COVID-19 hospitalizations

There are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

  • There are 136 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19, but no longer require specialized care.

  • There are 140 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital was not available Saturday.

Nova Scotia: Daily new COVID-19 cases

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 3.5 times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

Nova Scotia labs completed 3,253 tests on Friday and an additional 382 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Nova Scotia: COVID-19 positivity rate

Atlantic Canada case numbers

