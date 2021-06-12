Nova Scotia reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Allison Downing, a registered nurse, prepares the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Dartmouth, N.S. on June 3, 2021. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There were five new cases in the central health zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases and one case is related to travel.

Four new cases are in the eastern zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

There is one case in the western zone related to travel.

According to a news release, there continues to be limited community spread in the central zone. The eastern, northern and western health zones continue to be monitored for signs of community spread.

Ten people are in hospital with the virus, including six in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,399 tests on Friday.

There are 145 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

In the release, Premier Iain Rankin commended Nova Scotians for following public health regulations and for getting tested regularly.

"A low case count is a reflection of all of us placing the safety of friends, families and our province first to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Rankin said.

New Brunswick bubble

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced on Friday that residents of Cumberland County in Nova Scotia would be welcomed into the province once New Brunswick reaches a 75 per cent vaccination threshold.

Cabinet and the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19 decided to include Cumberland County in Phase 1 of the province's path to green due to its low case counts, she said.

New Brunswick originally planned to open its borders to only Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Avignon and Témiscouata, Que., during Phase 1 of the plan, released last month.

Visitors from the included regions will not have to isolate or be tested, but travel registration will still be required.

As of Saturday, 74.2 per cent of those aged 12 and older in New Brunswick have been vaccinated with their first dose.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

