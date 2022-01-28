Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death Friday; 88 in hospital for virus

Public Health says current restrictions will remain in place until at least Feb. 14. The province is looking at lifting restrictions in a phased approach and will keep monitoring cases and hospitalizations. (Craig Paisley/CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia reported one death related to COVID-19 Friday and 88 people in hospital because of the virus, including 15 in intensive care.

The person who died was in his 60s and lived in the western zone.

The province said there were 10 admissions and six discharges. The age range of those in hospital is 35 to 100 and the average age is 67. The average length of stay is 7.6 days.

The vaccination status of those in hospital is:

18 (20.5 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

52 (59.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses).

1 (1.1 per cent) is partially vaccinated.

17 (19.3 per cent) are unvaccinated.

Nova Scotia's health authority did 3,670 tests Thursday and found 620 new cases of the virus. The central zone has 319 new cases, eastern zone has 97, northern zone has 98 and the western zone has 106.

The province says there are about 4,316 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

About nine per cent of Nova Scotians are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Currently, unvaccinated Nova Scotians are about 3.5 to four times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than someone with two doses of vaccine. That is based on average hospitalizations since the province started releasing the daily hospitalization numbers by vaccine status on Jan. 4.

About seven per cent of Nova Scotians, or roughly 72,000 people, are eligible to get the vaccine but haven't yet. Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said this group is being "disproportionately impacted by Omicron," representing 30 per cent of COVID-19 deaths since Dec. 8, and 21 per cent of hospitalizations.

Outbreaks in hospital and long-term care

The province said 21 residents and seven staff have tested positive at Victoria Manor, a long-term care home in Amherst.

Nova Scotia reported one new outbreak in a ward at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre, where under five people have tested positive.

The health authority reported a handful of new cases at the Victoria General, a second ward at the Halifax Infirmary, and at the Dartmouth General Hospital. In total, fewer than 25 people are affected.

