Nova Scotia recognizes Sept. 30 as Reconciliation Day starting this year

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it will recognize Sept. 30 as Truth and Reconciliation Day as an annual holiday beginning this year.

Provincial government offices, public schools and regulated child care will be closed, although businesses will have the choice to remain open.

Premier Tim Houston said today in a news release the province is recognizing the importance of honouring First Nations, Inuit and Métis residential school survivors and their families and communities.

Houston is encouraging people to make time on Sept. 30 for important discussions about Canada's history of residential schools.

Karla MacFarlane, minister of L'nu affairs, says people share the "grief and pain" of L'nu in Nova Scotia and across the country and know we must "listen, learn and walk the path of healing and reconciliation together."

The federal government recently passed legislation recognizing Sept. 30 as a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press