Nova Scotia RCMP issue emergency alert after two shootings in Halifax area

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia RCMP have issued an emergency alert warning people to lock their doors and shelter in place after shots were fired in two communities in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Police say the shootings occurred Friday in East Preston and North Preston.

They say two male suspects were seen running into a wooded area and are believed to be armed.

The alert calls on people not to approach the suspects and to call 911 immediately if they are seen.

RCMP say one suspect has been arrested and the area is being contained by police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 08, 2022

The Canadian Press