Nova Scotia RCMP investigate violent home invasion east of Halifax

HALIFAX — Mounties in Nova Scotia are investigating a violent home invasion.

RCMP say officers were dispatched to a rural community east of Halifax early Saturday after three men abruptly entered the residence and proceeded to ransack the property.

Police allege one of the men was carrying a firearm, and all three were wearing masks and black hoodies.

The five occupants of the home in Gaetz Brook were restrained by the suspects.

Police say one of the occupants, a 47-year-old local man, was assaulted and seriously injured.

The Mounties say the assailants took beer and a small quantity of cannabis, then fled in a stolen Kia Rondo, which was later found in nearby North Preston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press