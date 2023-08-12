Nova Scotia RCMP investigate violent home invasion east of Halifax
HALIFAX — Mounties in Nova Scotia are investigating a violent home invasion.
RCMP say officers were dispatched to a rural community east of Halifax early Saturday after three men abruptly entered the residence and proceeded to ransack the property.
Police allege one of the men was carrying a firearm, and all three were wearing masks and black hoodies.
The five occupants of the home in Gaetz Brook were restrained by the suspects.
Police say one of the occupants, a 47-year-old local man, was assaulted and seriously injured.
The Mounties say the assailants took beer and a small quantity of cannabis, then fled in a stolen Kia Rondo, which was later found in nearby North Preston.
