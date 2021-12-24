Nova Scotia RCMP say 20-year-old man dead following vehicle crash

ONSLOW, N.S. — Nova Scotia RCMP say a 20-year-old man is dead following a vehicle crash in the central part of the province.

Police and the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade responded to the crash earlier today in Onslow, N.S., which is near Truro, N.S.

The victim, identified as a resident of Belmont, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene on Onslow Mountain Road.

Police say the man was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

The Mounties say the road is expected to remain closed into the evening, as their investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press