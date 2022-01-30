Nova Scotia NDP to choose new party leader in June

·1 min read
Gary Burrill and the NDP caucus walked to Province House in November 2021 prior to Burrill announcing he would step aside as party leader. (Jean LaRoche/CBC - image credit)
The Nova Scotia NDP has announced dates and regulations for the party's leadership race.

A news release from the party said voting will begin on June 20, 2022 and will end on June 25.

Gary Burrill announced in November that he would be stepping down from the party's leadership but would continue on as MLA for Halifax Chebucto.

Carol Ferguson, the party's president, said Burrill's choice to step down and make room for a new leader would create an opportunity for the party's "renewal and growth."

"I really admire and respect Gary's wisdom in knowing as a leader that it's time for a change and the opportunity is here now for the party to do that," she said.

Recommended dates

Ferguson said the dates and rules had been recommended to the party's provincial council by an ad hoc committee.

The deadline for registering for the race is May 21. Potential candidates will have to pay an instalment of $5,000 at the time of registering and another $5,000 instalment by the May deadline.

According to Ferguson, the time between registration and the election will allow candidates to engage with party members.

Dartmouth South MLA Claudia Chender is the only person thus far to express an interest in a leadership bid, but has not announced she will enter the race.

CBC News has confirmed that Nova Scotia Liberals will announce the dates for their leadership race later on Sunday.

