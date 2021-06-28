Nova Scotia moves up more second COVID-19 vaccine appointments

A technician prepares a COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, Nova Scotia announced that people who received their first vaccine dose on or before May 30 can now reschedule their appointments for an earlier date. (CBC News - image credit)

Nova Scotia is continuing to move up second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the province announced that people who received their first vaccine dose on or before May 30, and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before Sept. 12, can reschedule for an earlier date.

People will be able to choose an earlier date and time, and also which vaccine they'd like to receive as their second dose.

Everyone who provided an email for their first dose will get a notice when it's their time to reschedule. Those who did not provide an email when they signed up for their first dose can call 1-833-797-7772 to add one.





