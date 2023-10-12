Nova Scotia moves to firm up support for proposed opioid class-action lawsuit

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government introduced updated legislation today that it says will hold opioid manufacturers more accountable for their actions.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says the amended legislation will make pharmaceutical consultants subject to potential legal action, adding that it will also support a lawsuit launched by British Columbia.

In 2018, British Columbia filed a proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of Ottawa, the provinces and territories against more than 40 opioid makers and distributors.

The lawsuit accuses them of downplaying the harmful effects of this group of painkillers, misrepresenting the risk of addiction and failing to mention side effects and withdrawal symptoms.

Several other provinces and territories have passed similar legislation to support the class-action process.

A certification hearing for British Columbia's court action is expected in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press