Nova Scotia marks 12 days with no new cases of COVID-19

There are no known active cases of COVID-19 left in Nova Scotia and it has been 12 days since the province identified a new one.

No new cases were identified among 1,151 tests completed by the province on Friday, according to a news release from the Health Department.

Nova Scotia has recorded 86,859 negative test results, 1,086 positive results and 65 deaths since March.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and one active case Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and two active cases Friday.

P.E.I. reported Tuesday it had one active case.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should go to this website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

