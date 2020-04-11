Nova Scotia faith leaders go online to comfort communities amid COVID-19

Religious leaders in Nova Scotia are trying to help their communities make sense of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite no longer being allowed to hold services.

Father Bill Burke of the St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Parish in Cape Breton has turned to Facebook to help him conduct mass from his home.

"It's a learning curve and it's been a whole range of emotions, but the connectedness online has really struck me," Burke told CBC's Information Morning Cape Breton.

Mass isn't quite as quiet though as Burke has a dog, cat, and a parrot named Hamlet who enjoys whistling tunes in the background.

Physical distancing measures mean people can't congregate as they normally would.

However, Burke said having mass from his home has given parishioners a familiar routine and a little levity.

"I haven't always been a fan of social media, but my goodness, its value certainly has shown itself here," he said.

The need for personal connection

Although watching a service online is helpful, the inability to gather together in faith can lead to people feeling isolated.

Dr. Arsalan Raza is the imam for the Cape Breton Muslim Society, as well as a doctor working in diagnostics. Although he's busy, he's been calling some members of his community individually to check in on them.

"One thing that happens … is people can just confine themselves to texting and forwarding messages of goodwill without really seeing what the other person's emotions are on the other side," he said.

Submitted by Dr. Arsalan Raza

He tells his community members to set aside negative thoughts and to take the opportunity to remember blessings.

"The things with which you are taking advantage of are treasured more," said Raza.

Raza said there are people in his community who have never missed a Friday prayer and that's been emotionally difficult for them.

He encourages people to pray with their families as a group or if they are alone, follow prayers online. Raza has also been encouraging people to practise mindfulness and to turn off the news when they need a break.

That's something Alison Etter understands. She's the reverend at the Knox and Warden United churches in Glace Bay, N.S.

"There are people living the regular ups and downs of life, other kinds of sickness, death of loved ones, challenges at home or work and to not be able to be together, it is definitely a strain on many people and I would say for myself as a minister, it limits what I'm able to offer for support," said Etter.

Submitted by Alison Etter

Her parish has been conducting ecumenical services on Facebook Live with churches of all denominations in Glace Bay for Lent.

However, the plan is to continue the services beyond Easter.

The services are broadcast on Facebook Live every Wednesday. The service is then repeated on local radio station Coast FM on Sundays.

Why is this happening?

During times of crisis, Burke said it's common to hear people ask why something is happening or why a God would allow it to happen.

"I've learned over the years to not even try to answer that question in one sense because every answer I've heard is lacking in some profound way," said Burke.

"I do not believe in a God who throws people down the stairs and I do not think God caused this pandemic, but I firmly believe in a God who when these things happen … I believe God leads us through it."

