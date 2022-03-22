Nova Scotia to expand list of firefighter-related cancers from 6 to 19
The Nova Scotia government is expanding the list of cancers considered a workplace injury for firefighters from six to 19, starting July 1.
Although the change is yet to come, it will apply to cancers diagnosed from July 1, 2021.
For the first time, that list of presumptive cancers covered under workers' compensation rules includes types that women get, a fact Labour Minister Jill Balser underscored Tuesday during her brief address at Cole Harbour's Fire and Emergency Station 17.
"We know female firefighters have higher rates of reproductive cancers compared to non-firefighters and were not previously covered," Balser told a group of firefighters, family members and invited guests. "Now they will be."
Until now the list has been made up of just six types of cancer:
bladder
brain
colorectal
kidney
leukemia
non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Being added to the list are:
esophageal
lung
testicular
ureter
breast
multiple myeloma
prostate
skin
ovarian
cervical
penile
thyroid
pancreatic
If a firefighter who is covered by workers' compensation is diagnosed with one of the cancers on the list it will be presumed to be related to the carcinogens they were exposed to either fighting fires or cleaning up afterwards.
MORE TOP STORIES