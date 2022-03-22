Nova Scotia to expand list of firefighter-related cancers from 6 to 19

Nova Scotia Labour Minister Jill Balser is shown Tuesday at Cole Harbour's Fire and Emergency Station 17 during an announcement about presumed cancer coverage. (Jean Laroche/CBC - image credit)

The Nova Scotia government is expanding the list of cancers considered a workplace injury for firefighters from six to 19, starting July 1.

Although the change is yet to come, it will apply to cancers diagnosed from July 1, 2021.

For the first time, that list of presumptive cancers covered under workers' compensation rules includes types that women get, a fact Labour Minister Jill Balser underscored Tuesday during her brief address at Cole Harbour's Fire and Emergency Station 17.

"We know female firefighters have higher rates of reproductive cancers compared to non-firefighters and were not previously covered," Balser told a group of firefighters, family members and invited guests. "Now they will be."

Until now the list has been made up of just six types of cancer:

bladder

brain

colorectal

kidney

leukemia

non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Being added to the list are:

esophageal

lung

testicular

ureter

breast

multiple myeloma

prostate

skin

ovarian

cervical

penile

thyroid

pancreatic

If a firefighter who is covered by workers' compensation is diagnosed with one of the cancers on the list it will be presumed to be related to the carcinogens they were exposed to either fighting fires or cleaning up afterwards.

