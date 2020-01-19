Nova Scotia beats Northern Ontario at Canadian junior curling championship

LANGLEY, B.C. — Nova Scotia's Graeme Weagle downed Jacob Horgan of Northern Ontario 5-3 in round-robin play at the Canadian junior curling championship on Sunday, spoiling Horgan's 100th career game at the national level.

Weagle is 1-1 through his first two games at the tournament. Horgan, of Sudbury, Ont., is also 1-1.

In other Draw 4 men's action, Saskatchewan, Manitoba 2, and British Columbia 1 all improved to 2-0.

Saskatchewan's Rylan Kleiter earned a 7-4 win over Ontario's Owen Purdy (0-2). Manitoba 2, skipped by Jaques Gauthier of Winnipeg, won 9-5 over Liam Marin of New Brunswick (0-2) and B.C. 1's Hayata Sato bested the Sawer Kaesar (0-2) of the Northwest Territories 8-6.

Quebec's Noemie Gauthier remained perfect on the women's side with a 9-6 win over P.E.I's Lauren Ferguson (0-2).

Nunavut's Sadie Pinksen (1-1) rebounded with a 9-4 win over New Brunswick's Melodie Forsythe (0-2) while Newfoundland and Labrador's Mackenzie Mitchell (1-1) defeated the Northwest Territories' Tyra Bain (0-2) 6-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press