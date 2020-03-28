Nova Scotia has 20 more cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia announced 20 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

This brings the provincial total up to 110 cases.

So far there have been 4,031 negative results.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia needs to self-isolate for 14 days from the day they get back to the province, even if they don't have symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia.

The province says people potentially ill with COVID-19 need to fill out an online questionnaire to determine if they need to call 811 to arrange a test.

