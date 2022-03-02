Nova Scotia in for 2 back-to-back days of stormy weather

The southeastern half of Nova Scotia is expected to get about 10 cm of snow by 10 a.m. (Nicola Seguin/CBC - image credit)

Nova Scotia is in for another two days of back-to-back stormy weather in what's become a tradition nearly every week of this year.

A short period of heavy snow Wednesday morning is going to make for a slippery commute during the morning rush hour with as much as 10 centimetres expected to fall by 10 a.m. across much of mainland N.S.

Several regional centres for education closed for the day ahead of the storm including:

Annapolis Valley RCE

Chignecto-Central RCE schools in Colchester, Cumberland and East Hants

South-Shore RCE

Tri-County RCE

Cape Breton-Victoria RCE schools north of Smokey

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all counties southeast of Pictou and Guysborough counties.

There's also a Les Suêtes wind warning for Inverness County - Mabou and north through the mid-afternoon with gusts up to 90 km/h.

