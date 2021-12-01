Nova Minerals Limited (NVA.AX) Snow Lake Lithium Update

Nova Minerals Limited

Melbourne, Australia, Dec 1, 2021 - (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (HAM:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is pleased to provide an update on its majority owned Snow Lake Resources (Snow Lake), Thompson Brothers Lithium Project.



Snow Lake Lithium announces expansion to its land holdings in Manitoba



Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NAS:LITM) ("Snow Lake"), has added significant acres to its exploration properties in Manitoba by staking additional claims contiguous with its current claim block that contains its lithium resource. The new Herb Block consists of 22 claims or 7,875 acres (3,187 ha) thereby increasing the Snow Lake's total footprint to 21,703 acres (8,783 hectares) (See Figure 1.0 in link below). Snow Lake had 13,828 staked acres (5,596 ha) prior to this expansion and the Herb Block represents a 57% increase in the Company's exploration claims by acres.



