Nova Mentis to Present at the Wonderland: Miami Psychedelic Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce that it will present at Microdose's Wonderland: Miami psychedelic conference, from November 8-9, 2021.

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board, will discuss the company's significant psilocybin drug development breakthroughs in its preclinical models of autism and fragile X syndrome, and how being the first biotech company to receive psilocybin orphan drug designation in the U.S. and European Union will assist the company on the pathway to drug approval.

"Psychedelic medicine is offering much promise as a new therapeutic paradigm with the potential to provide much needed treatment options, especially in areas with unmet medical needs. The ability to penetrate the unique genetic language underlying the development of chronic diseases and assess therapeutic responses will assist in obtaining psychedelic drug approval with the regulatory agencies."

Dr. Hausman will be presenting on the Psychedelics and New Paradigms panel, which takes place on Tuesday, November 9 from 3:00pm-3:35pm.

Wonderland: Miami is the largest ever psychedelic medicine business event and is being organized by Microdose.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve psilocybin orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union.

The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

