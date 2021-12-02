Nova Mentis to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Psychedelics Conference on December 6, 2021.

"The psychedelic industry is still in its infancy and what is required to bring needed medical therapy in this restricted, regulated market is to develop drugs in a classic pharmaceutical approach. This approach is based upon strict quality controls of the produced therapeutic agent, behavioural results confirmed with known biologic markers, and minimal side effects," says Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board.

In his presentation, Dr. Hausman will reveal significant new findings and technology to show the physiologic application of microdose psychedelic therapy and positive genetic confirmatory response.

His presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. EST on December 6, 2021. Click here to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Hausman.

NOVA is leading a psilocybin-based therapeutics and diagnostics program for neuroinflammatory disorders and is the first biotech company to receive psilocybin orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and European Union, which will greatly assist the company on the pathway to drug approval.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders.

The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

