Nova Cannabis Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, AB, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Cannabis Inc. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVC) held its annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 22, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1. Election of Directors

Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the Company was elected as a Director of the Company.

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % James F.C. Burns 42,874,505 95.35 2,089,341 4.65 Darren Karasiuk 42,941,505 95.50 2,022,341 4.50 Thomas Bitove 44,961,033 99.99 2,813 0.01 Ron Hozjan 44,920,581 99.90 43,265 0.10 Ross Sinclair 42,789,643 95.16 2,174,203 4.84 Marvin Singer 44,961,033 99.99 2,813 0.01

2. Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 45,023,505 99.998 677 0.002

3. Confirmation of New By-Law No. 1

The ordinary resolution to confirm New By-Law No. 1 as a by-law of the Company was passed by the shareholders.

Votes For % Votes Against % 44,932,976 99.93 30,822 0.07

4. Approval and Ratification of the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan

The ordinary resolution to approve and ratify the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan was passed by the disinterested shareholders.

Votes For % Votes Against % 44,637,118 99.90 42,680 0.10

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Nova Cannabis Inc.

Nova is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers with a goal to disrupt the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently operates 54 locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan primarily under its Value Buds and Nova Cannabis banners. The Company is majority owned by Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ). Nova's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOVC". Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

