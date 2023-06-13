Nottingham: Police close roads after ‘major incident’ in Midlands city

Major roads and tram lines across Nottingham have been shut down as emergency services deal with “major incidents” across the Midlands city.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was dealing with an “ongoing serious incident” on Tuesday morning.

One shopowner, just outside the cordon on Upper Parliament Street, arrived to find nearly all of the city centre cordoned off by police.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

She told the Standard: “It’s just crazy. I have never seen anything like it in Nottingham. People have been told they won’t be opening today but not much else. The police just aren’t saying anything.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at several locations, including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.

Oh dear, by the looks of those uniforms something very big is going off in #Nottingham . Huge parts of the City Centre are closed. pic.twitter.com/IW6QwuWsJP — Phil Randall (@philrandall) June 13, 2023

The statement read: “There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

“We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes.”

Roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road, from the junction with Magdala Road into the city.

(PA)

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries said: “Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

“Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time.”

MP for Nottingham Robert Jenrick thanked emergency services for their “swift response” on Twitter.

He said: “Nottinghamshire Police have declared a Major Incident following a serious incident close to Nottingham city centre. I’m being kept updated.I’m extremely grateful to @nottspolice and other emergency services for their swift response.”

The Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram network said it has suspended all services due to “major police incidents around the city and suburbs”.