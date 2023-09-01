Nottingham maternity scandal victims call for criminal investigation into hospital bosses

The Queen's Medical Centre

Nottingham maternity scandal victims have demanded police action against hospital leaders.

The families affected by the maternity care failings that led to the death and harm of hundreds of babies and mothers at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUHT) have said they “expect action” to be taken against its former senior bosses.

The Nottingham Families Maternity Group met with the Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable, Kate Meynell, to ask for a criminal investigation to be launched.

The hospital is currently undergoing an independent review led by Donna Ockenden, which began exactly one year ago today.

Ms Ockenden told The Telegraph that her team is now examining around 1,800 cases which is up from the 1,700 already planned and “will lead to an extension of the timeline” that will be confirmed as soon as possible.

“We are determined that our work will lead to sustained improvements in the safety and quality of maternity services for Nottingham’s residents,” she said.

“The review is now likely to consider around 1800 cases, which will lead to an extension of the timeline. As soon as we can we will confirm this.

“It is really important to say that we feedback directly from local families to Nottingham’s executive team. This ensures improvements to maternity care are made on an ongoing basis.”

The families said: “To date, not a single person - clinical staff, managerial staff, board member, commissioner, governance lead - has been held to account for the known, avoidable and predictable failures.

“How is this possible? Local coroners have concluded ‘neglect’ in multiple inquests.

“This, along with the high number of medical negligence cases, should surely trigger disciplinary processes.”

The families said progress had been made with the change in the chair and the chief executive at NUHT, but that “previous NUH boards have been protecting inadequate and unsafe care, allowing it to continue and even rewarding it at times”.

“We expect action; just as there would be if a baby or mother had died or suffered horrific injury in any other circumstance,” they added.

Anthony May OBE, the chief executive of NUHT, said improvements would be made “whatever the cost”.

“Our trust, our hospitals, are a landmark in these communities and we absolutely have to find a way for, and the capacity to, improve if we’re going to maintain the trust and confidence of local people,” he said.

“So whatever the cost, whatever it takes, we must respond to the review.

“We must continue to improve because people depend upon us and what we do here, and for them the services have got to be good, and the experience has to be good.”

