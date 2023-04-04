Nottingham to host Eurovision festival

Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition but Ukraine is unable to host

Nottingham is among a number of cities chosen to host a series of events linked to this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

As well as a giant screen showing the final, the city will be part of two weeks of entertainment called Eurofest.

Nottingham Castle - due to fully reopen in June - will be used for both Eurovision on 13 May and the Coronation and Coronation Concert on 6 and 7 May.

The celebrations have been funded with £1m from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

'Very exciting'

The UK is hosting Eurovision in Liverpool after finishing second last year to Ukraine, which cannot put on the event itself due to the ongoing war.

The BBC confirmed Birmingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Darlington, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, and Sheffield were also part of Eurofest.

More venue locations are expected to be announced shortly.

Each location will plan its own Eurovision-inspired culture programme, organisers said.

Nigel Hawkins, Nottingham City Council's head of culture and libraries, said: “It is very exciting that Nottingham is one of the UK cities hosting an official Eurovision screening.

"The castle grounds will be a great venue for the celebrations, and we’re delighted that we can open the gates for this event before fully re-opening the castle to the public in June.”

The events will be ticketed, priced at a nominal £1, with booking opening on 14 April.