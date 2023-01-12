Nottingham Forest's battle to stay in the Premier League boosted by £16m Danilo signing

Nottingham Forest transfer news: £16m deal for Danilo agreed - GETTY IMAGES

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the £16m signing of highly-regarded Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

Forest were putting the finishing touches to a deal to sign the Brazilian on Thursday night and expect to make him their second official signing of the January transfer window.

Steve Cooper, the Forest head coach, has been determined to add a defensive midfielder this month after Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate was ruled out until March with a hamstring injury.

Danilo, 21, is expected to cost an initial £16m, plus further instalments dependent on success and achievements.

He could fly into England on Friday for a medical and then complete his move over the weekend, subject to visa conditions which are regarded as a formality.

Forest beat off late competition from Monaco to sign Danilo, who has also been a long-term target for Arsenal.

Danilo will join former Palmeiras team-mate Gustavo Scarpa at the City Ground, and is understood to have pushed for the move due to his desire to play in the Premier League.

Earlier on Thursday, Cooper confirmed work was well underway to strengthen the squad.

He said: “It’s clear that we want and need to add players. That thing is going off in the back of my head again about, ‘here Nottingham Forest go again, signing loads of players’. But that’s where we are at this current situation.

“It’s an easy thing for anybody to say now, about how many players we signed in the summer and signing some again. But they are two different times and they shouldn’t really be compared.

“We’ve got an injury list. We’ve had time to get a little bit used to Premier League football. And you have to treat the transfer window for what it is - an opportunity to strengthen and improve your squad. We’ll be no different to anyone else.”