Nottingham Forest write to PGMOL chief Howard Webb over Ivan Toney goal

Nottingham Forest have written to refereeing chief Howard Webb for clarification around Ivan Toney's first-half goal in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Brentford.

Toney moved the ball for his free-kick, which made it 1-1, and wiped away referee Darren England's vanishing foam as the official lined up the wall.

Officials did not correct the situation before Toney scored.

He later claimed he was allowed to move the ball by "half a yard either side".

However that was dismissed by Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who claimed the ball had clearly been "displaced".

The video assistant referee (VAR) protocol set by International Football Association Board, which sets the game's rules, says VAR has no authority to intervene on restarts, which England relayed to Forest staff.

It is understood Forest have written to Webb, head of officiating body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), demanding to know how the incident was missed by all the on-pitch officials and question why VAR did not intervene for what they regard as a "serious missed incident" which led to a goal.