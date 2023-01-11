Nottingham Forest vs Wolves live: Score and latest updates from Carabao Cup quarter-final

07:09 PM

Here be the Wolves starting XI

07:08 PM

Here's the Nottingham Forest XI

06:55 PM

Some early team news

Nottingham Forest made 10 changes to their side for the Carabao Cup quarter-final with Wolves.

Forest played a second-string side in the FA Cup defeat at Blackpool on Saturday, with Steve Cooper recalling all of the mainstays of his Premier League team.

Wolves made six changes from the side that played so well at Liverpool in the FA Cup.

03:41 PM

Nottingham Forest's rich history in this competition

By John Percy

Steve Cooper is preparing another Brian Clough history lesson for his players as Nottingham Forest target League Cup glory.

Cooper has guided Forest to their first quarter-final since 1994 and will use Clough’s proud record in the competition as inspiration.

Clough won the League Cup four times during the 1970s and 1980s, also finishing runner-up twice, and Cooper will stage a mini presentation of those memorable matches in front of his squad.

Ahead of Forest’s derby with Midlands rivals Wolves, Cooper said: "I'll definitely be reminding the players about the headline history in the tournament.

“Supporters would naturally think about that and, maybe with respect, the older people might reminisce a little bit, and then that will filter down.

"The same goes for us and the players. There is always context to a game and the added context to this game is it’s the first quarter-final for 29 years. I won't say that's an achievement but it is a positive thing.

"There's also the club's history of the tournament, and it's a quarter-final anyway regardless of those things. It's a game that we should look forward to, we should take responsibility for and really commit to."

Cooper has also revealed how a precious hour with Clough’s son, Nigel, enabled him to further appreciate Forest’s proud history.

Clough Junior spoke with Cooper at Forest’s training ground after a friendly against his League Two side Mansfield.

"I got some information from him on the past, which was brilliant," said Cooper. "When he was talking there was a nice picture of his dad in the office as well. I enjoyed that and it meant something to me.

“It was an amazing time really. He's obviously a good bloke and has done over 1000 games managing, which is unbelievable. I don't know how he's done that.”

Forest have not lost at the City Ground since September.